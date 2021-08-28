https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/569875-child-actor-found-dead-near-his-pennsylvania-college-campus

“Our Idiot Brother” actor Matthew Mindler was found dead Saturday near his Pennsylvania college campus days after he was reported missing, according to NBC News.

The 19-year-old former child actor was found in Lancaster County, Penn., near Millersville University, the institution where Mindler was a freshman.

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” university president Daniel A. Wubah said in a statement released on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mindler’s cause of death has not yet been released, and Wubah said that the country forensics center is currently investigating the situation.

The Hellertown, Penn., native was initially reported missing Thursday. Mindler reportedly attended his classes Monday and Tuesday, but did not return to campus on the following days.

The school said he was last seen just after 8 p.m. Tuesday when he left his dorm room and walked toward a parking lot area, NBC noted. Footage showed Mindler wearing a school sweatshirt, black jeans, sneakers and a bookbag.

Mindler is best known for his role in the 2011 film “Our Idiot Brother,” which starred Paul Rudd, Zooey Deschanel and Elizabeth Banks. His credits also include “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Chad: An American Boy” and “As the World Turns.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

