https://notthebee.com/article/a-student-at-the-university-of-tennessee-was-dragged-out-of-class-for-not-wearing-a-mask-and-im-starting-to-wonder-if-this-stuff-ever-ends-at-all

Okay you guys this is going to get interesting. Here we have a police officer who had to come in and “do his job” which was to escort a college student out of a University of Tennessee classroom for not wearing a mask.

Notice at the end of the video the student seems to be on his knees resisting. Also notice the other college students laughing at him.

This is disturbing because it seems on this particular campus, The University of Tennessee, the kids are hook, line, and sinker when it comes to (probably) vaccinated people being forced to wear masks.

These students are our future.

Speaking of the future: it’s going to be very interesting to see how American police respond to these Covid restrictions. I’ve been thinking for a while now that here in America it could never happen like it has in, say, Australia. Our police have at least a little bit of dignity.

It seems to me this officer really didn’t want to do this.

But he did.

How many American police officers will simply “do their job,” and how many will refuse?

Time will tell.

P.S. Now watch our latest video about Australia being a crazy dystopian nightmare 👇



Keep up with our latest videos — Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

