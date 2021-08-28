https://mediarightnews.com/texas-congresswoman-sheila-jackson-lee-claims-that-the-lonestar-state-is-the-worst-state-to-vote-in-at-d-c-march/

Democratic Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who has represented her district since 1995, claimed today that the Lone Star state is “The worst state to vote in.”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: “Texas is the worst state to vote in, in the entire nation.” pic.twitter.com/klOizGYb0n — The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2021

The statement came during a speech that she gave at a “March on For Voting Rights” event that took place today in Washington D.C.,

Today is the 58th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.

Rev Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III organized the event which lobbied for the passage of the “voting rights” acts that are currently proposed in the House of Representatives.

“We always had planned to be where the vote was going to be taken. And ironically, it just happens that the Congress or the House passed it the other day. Now it’s up to the Senate. So we are targeting like a laser the United States Senate,” King said.

Prior to the march, King said, “We will make history on Saturday as our honorable speakers and marchers carry the torch for justice my father and so many others carried across the National Mall in 1963,”

Lee said in a tweet yesterday announcing her appearance, “On the 58th anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington, I will be joining thousands in DC gathering to protect the right to vote. I am privileged to speak to them to call for swift Senate action to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

“I will also be speaking about the need to pass H.R. 40 to bring truth and reconciliation to our nation regard its legacy of slavery and to find ways to overcome the injustices it wrought,” Lee added.

I will also be speaking about the need to pass H.R. 40 to bring truth and reconciliation to our nation regard its legacy of slavery and to find ways to overcome the injustices it wrought. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) August 27, 2021

The march was cut short due to weather. Sharpton tweeted, “We’re at the Natl Mall after over 20,000 marched w/us. The King family & I will still speak but we are encouraging people to get to their buses because we do not want any more heat-related illnesses. This has already been the largest voting rights March in DC this season.”

We’re at the Natl Mall after over 20,000 marched w/us. The King family & I will still speak but we are encouraging people to get to their buses because we do not want any more heat-related illnesses. This has already been the largest voting rights March in DC this season pic.twitter.com/3Ojv21DaeP — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 28, 2021

Lee is among multiple Democrats who were previously arrested at “voting rights” protests within the last couple of months.