We told you earlier that Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler was spotted being another “Covid rules for thee but not for me” Democrat, and school choice warrior Corey DeAngelis has shared another example — this time from Arizona:

As usual, their “rules” are for you, not them.

Here’s a different one:

The “go-to” defense is usually “we were actively drinking or eating so it’s fine.”

