We told you earlier that Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler was spotted being another “Covid rules for thee but not for me” Democrat, and school choice warrior Corey DeAngelis has shared another example — this time from Arizona:

Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman: “All schools should implement universal indoor masking” Also Kathy Hoffman: pic.twitter.com/ua8MaB7ykW — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 28, 2021

As usual, their “rules” are for you, not them.

Recent photo? Just making sure it’s not from 2019 or something — FURU’R’F’ (@1withdirt) August 28, 2021

Here’s a different one:

Another pic from the party. Oh but in this one they are sitting at a table so of course that is FINE right? 2 feet from a child too young to be vaccinated…🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/aHWLEuNCEz — Tucson Mel (@TucsonMelissa) August 25, 2021

The “go-to” defense is usually “we were actively drinking or eating so it’s fine.”

Rules are not for the politburo, what don’t you get? — Rusty Shackleford (@RShackleford314) August 28, 2021

The hypocrisy is undeniable. — Brian Gress (@bgresshrh) August 28, 2021

Disgusting hypocrisy — Darren Violette ChFC, CLU, RICP, ChSNC (@DarrenViolette) August 28, 2021

They’re a sophisticated vaccinated crowd, chill out 😂😂😂 — Marius Ciubotariu ∞/21M ₿+⚡ (@MariusC_HODL) August 28, 2021

