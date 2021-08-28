http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-NvoXac5f6k/crypto-firms-want-fed-payment-systems-accessand-banks-are-resisting-11630143002

Avanti CEO Caitlin Long says access for nontraditional banks should be welcomed because it would bring them under the watchful eyes of regulators.

Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg News

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...