As Twitchy reported earlier, a Marine who went viral on Friday over a video demanding accountability from senior leaders at the Pentagon over the botched mission in Afghanistan has been “relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence.” Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter noted that when he was serving, he would have relieved him of command too — but today, when uniformed military can apparently be as political as they want, he says he’d give the Marine a medal.

The Daily Wire is reporting that the Office of Naval Intelligence informed both active duty and retired service members in an email that they cannot condemn President Biden over the Afghanistan debacle.

Top leadership at the Office of Naval Intelligence informed active duty and retired service members that they cannot condemn Joe Biden over his Afghanistan failures.https://t.co/FM6KAq5ie8 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 27, 2021

Chrissy Clark reports:

Top leadership at the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) informed active duty and retired service members that they cannot condemn President Joe Biden amid the chaotic — and now deadly — pullout of American troops from Afghanistan. In an email from the ONI’s Chief of Staff, ONI members were reminded that per a Uniform Code of Military Justice and Department of Defense Directive clause they cannot disrespect senior government leadership. This includes the President, Vice President, Congress, the Secretary of Defense, and more.

“While it is vital to protect the constitutional right of freedom of expression for these groups,” the email reads, “consistent with mission accomplishment, national security, and good order and discipline, it’s important to remember certain limitations.”

Retired service members don’t fall under the UCMJ anymore. Someone should explain that to these “top leaders” — FilmGrouch (@filmgrouch) August 28, 2021

I’m not sure this part of the UCMJ applies to retirees. I don’t think that’s a settled issue. But the ONI leadership wants to imply it’s true. That’s a stretch. — Dave – Boomer Bot (@Grumpy_Hoosier) August 27, 2021

Bwahahaha I’m retired. I’d LOVE to see them try to apply the UCMJ to me for talking about senile Joe and his Afghanistan catastrophe. Any one wants a piece of me, let me know. I’ll DM you my lawyer’s contact info. https://t.co/zxjmTTWyR2 — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) August 28, 2021

I am just separated from the Air Force…looks like I can say whatever I want😉 — Don Sauberan (@eyeformation) August 28, 2021

Whoever put that out does not understand the joy of being retired. You can tell the boss exactly what you think. — Martqbd (@dalipals_martin) August 28, 2021

More than enough retirees and veterans like us to carry the weight for active-duty folks who have to keep it to themselves. — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) August 28, 2021

If you are not active or in any type of reserve status they have no sway over you. UCMJ only applies to those under contract and they can pound sand if they think otherwise. — Mr Manceres (@MrManceres) August 28, 2021

The ONI can eat my ass. Biden is senile on top of incompetent — Joe Biden’s Brain/Mouth Filter (@laughyoubastard) August 28, 2021

You just know the Biden administration ordered them to make this ridiculous statement. Biden is a stain on America — Fenkel Codswallop Schaefer (@FenkelSchaefer) August 28, 2021

Did they ever do the same kind of thing when it came to Trump? It seems like the military leadership is overly invested in certain politicians… Trying to tell people who are retired from the military what they can say… How does that not show huge weekness? — Dino1975 (@Dino11975) August 28, 2021

Is our military so broken that they can’t see how this sort of thing is toxic? They would never have said something like this when Trump was president but it seems the leadership is overly invested in things unrelated to being the best and most effective fighting force — Dino1975 (@Dino11975) August 28, 2021

Good grief. Remember some of those retired flag officers speaking very contemptuously of Trump? UCMJ should have applied then for sure. Very dangerous having former senior officers doing that shit. Gen Hayden comes to mind. — OldSchoolSteven (@SWK1892) August 28, 2021

There must be a Trump exception clause in that rule. — Al Tournas CDR USNR (ret) (@altournas) August 28, 2021

BS. If it was Trump they would all be leaking to CNN and signing book deals. — Summertime (@Summers8009) August 28, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 Come get me! Holy shit, that’s funny! — Exasperated Doc (@DocExasperated) August 28, 2021

Is this China?? — PikaPocketz (@PikaPocketz) August 27, 2021

Only a clown demands respect. — Master of Nothing (@0000gway) August 28, 2021

The ONI must have some intelligence that senior leadership’s handling of Afghanistan is drawing criticism.

