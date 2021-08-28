https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/28/daily-wire-both-active-duty-and-retired-naval-intelligence-members-told-they-cannot-disrespect-president-biden/

As Twitchy reported earlier, a Marine who went viral on Friday over a video demanding accountability from senior leaders at the Pentagon over the botched mission in Afghanistan has been “relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence.” Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter noted that when he was serving, he would have relieved him of command too — but today, when uniformed military can apparently be as political as they want, he says he’d give the Marine a medal.

The Daily Wire is reporting that the Office of Naval Intelligence informed both active duty and retired service members in an email that they cannot condemn President Biden over the Afghanistan debacle.

Chrissy Clark reports:

Top leadership at the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) informed active duty and retired service members that they cannot condemn President Joe Biden amid the chaotic — and now deadly — pullout of American troops from Afghanistan.

In an email from the ONI’s Chief of Staff, ONI members were reminded that per a Uniform Code of Military Justice and Department of Defense Directive clause they cannot disrespect senior government leadership. This includes the President, Vice President, Congress, the Secretary of Defense, and more.

“While it is vital to protect the constitutional right of freedom of expression for these groups,” the email reads, “consistent with mission accomplishment, national security, and good order and discipline, it’s important to remember certain limitations.”

The ONI must have some intelligence that senior leadership’s handling of Afghanistan is drawing criticism.

