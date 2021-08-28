https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/deaths-in-80-vaccinated-uk-up-tenfold-from-this-time-last-year-when-zero-were-vaccinated/

The constant drumbeat from Big Pharma’s pawns in government, media, Big Tech, and academia hits Americans over the head every day with their push for universal vaccinations. Vaccine mandates are spreading faster than the disease itself as millions are suddenly finding themselves forced to choose between taking the experimental drugs or losing access to life’s essentials such as jobs or groceries.

The justification for rising authoritarianism and incessant propaganda in America has been the notion that if we just get everyone vaccinated, Covid-19 will go away and we can establish a “new normal” for society. They want us to forget that the original goal was 40%, then 60%, then 80%. Anthony Fauci said he doesn’t want to move the goalpost to 90%… yet.

How is that working out in other nations? We’ve covered Israel robustly as the data coming out of there shows the tremendous inefficacy of Covid-19 “vaccines,” particularly the recently-FDA-approved Pfizer jabs which is by far the most prevalent in the Jewish state. Journalist Alex Berenson has covered the Israeli data as well, for which he has been bombarded with arguments that Israel is not like the U.S.

Berenson decided to analyze the United Kingdom to see how they’re fairing. They are much larger than Israel with population densities similar to the United States. They are nearly as heavily vaccinated as Israel, having already reached the milestones set by the Big Pharma puppets in the United States. The results were shocking…

“To the vaccine fanatics who are saying, Israel, who cares, Israel’s tiny, muah…” he tweeted. “The UK – population 65 million, ~80% of adults fully vaccinated – is very much heading the wrong way. Deaths are up 10x – yes, tenfold – compared to this time last year. Cases are rising again.”

Berenson continued, “More than 70% of the deaths are in the vaccinated, and the percentage continues to rise. And of course overall all-cause mortality is soaring too.”

2/ More than 70% of the deaths are in the vaccinated, and the percentage continues to rise. And of course overall all-cause mortality is soaring too. pic.twitter.com/xoZRrvHWXY — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 27, 2021

Here is the thread Berenson was referencing about Israel that prompted people to go after him:

The Israelis aren’t effing around anymore. They know they need to figure this out double-quick. SOURCE: https://t.co/zUG9JTNjPv — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 27, 2021

Like so many of us who are trying to spread the truth about the Covid-19 “vaccines,” the risks associated with them, and the lack of any demonstrable proof they actually do what we’ve been told they would, Berenson is swimming upstream. He is getting attacked from both sides of the aisle for not bowing to the diktats of the Covid tyrants.

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Is there are point in the future when we’re given actual data showing why we’re supposed to be vaccinated? No. We’re just told to shut up and get the jabs. All data that’s not manipulated by Big Pharma points to the vaccines simply not working.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

