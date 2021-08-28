https://www.theblaze.com/news/seth-moulton-afghanistan-withdrawal-total-failure

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton unleashed on President Joe Biden in a new interview, blasting the president for facilitating a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that has now cost American soldiers their lives.

The Massachusetts Democrat has not withheld fierce criticism of the Biden administration since making an unauthorized trip to Kabul this week with Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) to witness the evacuation operation. Both men are military veterans.

What is Moulton saying now?

In a tell-all interview with New York Magazine, Moulton did not hold back, calling Biden’s withdrawal a “total f***ing disaster.”

“The thing that everybody needs to understand, even if you completely agree with the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw, the way they have handled this has been a total f***ing disaster,” Moulton said.

“It will be measured in bodies, because a lot of people are dying because they can’t get out,” he added.

While on the ground in Kabul for about 15 hours on Tuesday, Moulton said he witnessed scenes that were “truly out of this world,” describing the situation as “the most visceral, raw view of humanity that I will probably ever see in my life.” Moulton said that he saw “thousands upon thousands” of Afghans “desperate” to leave their country.

“I’ve never seen more people cry, just salty Marines, seasoned State Department veterans just break down in tears, talking about their work, and hugging me, and saying thank you for coming,” he explained.

Moulton’s brief trip also gave him valuable insight about conditions in Qatar, where Afghan refugees are being taken upon leaving Afghanistan.

“Refugees are going to start dying today if we don’t get them help in places like Qatar. Thousands will get slaughtered by the Taliban if we don’t somehow devise a plan to get them out before we leave,” Moulton said. “These are all things that the administration has failed to do, and I know that because the people on the ground are telling me.”

As New York Magazine noted, Moulton has worked extensively throughout his time in Congress to expand and improve the special immigrant visa program. He accelerated his efforts this year when Biden announced plans for a complete Afghanistan withdrawal.

A congressional investigation?



Moulton told New York Magazine that he is “absolutely” interested in a congressional commission that investigates why the Biden administration did not begin evacuations earlier.

According to the outlet, Moulton is “adamant” that “the administration has created a disaster of epic proportions.”

In fact, Moulton admitted that he hates “criticizing Biden,” but said it’s worth it right now.

“If telling the truth is what’s required to save a few lives, then it’s worth all the bad politics in the world,” Moulton explained. “I agree with 95 percent of his agenda. I’m still onboard with him and I believe this was a massive mistake.”

“But I come to all of this as a Marine first and politician second. That’s always who I’ve been and it’s always who I’ll be,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

