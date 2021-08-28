http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/o_1T3ynmMNU/

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR) stated that “there will be many of our Afghan allies that will probably not be able to get out in time.”

Schrader said, “I do feel, given the rate of evacuation that’s currently underway by the Department of Defense and listening to the general’s report, that, by the deadline, every American that wants to leave will have that opportunity. The problem is, of course, there will be many of our Afghan allies that will probably not be able to get out in time. Give the Defense Department huge high marks, and frankly, some of our commercial airline partners high marks for really helping to make this mass evacuation even remotely possible, given the rapid decline in the defense forces in the Afghan Army.”

