Did Joe Biden doze off for 30 seconds during his Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday?

Biden met with the Israeli Prime Minister on Friday in his only public event for the day.

At one point during the meeting, Biden dropped his head down and appeared to be asleep as Bennett spoke about the friendship between the US and Israel.

