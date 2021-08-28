https://thelibertydaily.com/did-sleepy-joe-biden-live-up-to-his-nickname-and-fall-asleep-during-a-meeting-with-israels-prime-minister/

The so-called President of the United States may have dozed off while listening to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speak to him and the cameras during a White House visit yesterday. Watch:

#Breaking

Did President Biden fall asleep during his meeting with PM of Israel Naftali Bennett? Take a close look and decide for yourself!#BidenDisaster #Israel pic.twitter.com/F8b9IwlnpA — ZionWarrior (@ZionWarrior6) August 28, 2021

His head is bowed and his eyes are closed for a full 30-seconds. There appears to be some movement with his fingers at three points in the video, but these could easily be reflex movements many people have while sleeping.

It is newsworthy that a sitting President might have fallen asleep during a meeting with a world leader, but one wouldn’t know that from the lack of reaction by the press. As former acting-Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell noted on Twitter, nobody in mainstream media is even asking about it.

Every Democrat should be asked about this! And why didn’t @jpaceDC do a breaking news alert on the President of the United States falling asleep? White House reporters are working for the Democrats. https://t.co/g4noDmk1fn — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 28, 2021

With 100% certainty, we can know if Donald Trump did the exact same actions under the exact same circumstances, it would be front-page international news with calls for impeachment and questions about his health. With Biden, who has demonstrated clear cognitive decline and fatigue in his few short months in office, our media refuses to even ask the question. They’re running cover for a sleeping president.

As Bonchie at RedState reported:

To appease the fact-checkers, I’ll note that I can’t tell for sure that he’s asleep here. Perhaps he’s just resting his eyes? I don’t know, but what I do know is that there’s nothing normal about Biden hanging his head for 30+ seconds this way, instead of having his attention locked on the head of state he’s ostensibly there to speak with. At one point, the video zooms in and you can see that his eyes are closed. This gives a window into what the president’s handlers have to deal with on a daily basis. When he shows up five hours late for a vital press conference on Afghanistan or disappears for days on end, it’s probably because he’s not even awake. There’s something wrong with Joe Biden, and whatever stimulants they’ve been giving him in the past aren’t working very well anymore. How does this man make it another 3+ years? I just don’t see how it’s possible, and suggestions that he’ll run for re-election are laughable. More and more people are noticing what the rest of us have seen for years. Biden is a man in steep physical and mental decline. Further, that decline is affecting his emotional health as well, with angry outbursts becoming more and more common.

IF Jen Psaki or Biden himself were ever asked about the incident, they’d claim he was resting his eyes and absorbing the Prime Minister’s words. But they won’t get asked. Our Mainstream Media Industrial Complex is a well-oiled Democrat propaganda machine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

