https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/did-sleepy-joe-biden-live-up-to-his-nickname-and-fall-asleep-during-a-meeting-with-israels-prime-minister/

The so-called President of the United States may have dozed off while listening to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speak to him and the cameras during a White House visit yesterday. Watch:

#Breaking

Did President Biden fall asleep during his meeting with PM of Israel Naftali Bennett? Take a close look and decide for yourself!#BidenDisaster #Israel pic.twitter.com/F8b9IwlnpA — ZionWarrior (@ZionWarrior6) August 28, 2021

His head is bowed and his eyes are closed for a full 30-seconds. There appears to be some movement with his fingers at three points in the video, but these could easily be reflex movements many people have while sleeping.

It is newsworthy that a sitting President might have fallen asleep during a meeting with a world leader, but one wouldn’t know that from the lack of reaction by the press. As former acting-Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell noted on Twitter, nobody in mainstream media is even asking about it.

Every Democrat should be asked about this! And why didn’t @jpaceDC do a breaking news alert on the President of the United States falling asleep? White House reporters are working for the Democrats. https://t.co/g4noDmk1fn — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 28, 2021

With 100% certainty, we can know if Donald Trump did the exact same actions under the exact same circumstances, it would be front-page international news with calls for impeachment and questions about his health. With Biden, who has demonstrated clear cognitive decline and fatigue in his few short months in office, our media refuses to even ask the question. They’re running cover for a sleeping president.

As Bonchie at RedState reported:

To appease the fact-checkers, I’ll note that I can’t tell for sure that he’s asleep here. Perhaps he’s just resting his eyes? I don’t know, but what I do know is that there’s nothing normal about Biden hanging his head for 30+ seconds this way, instead of having his attention locked on the head of state he’s ostensibly there to speak with. At one point, the video zooms in and you can see that his eyes are closed. This gives a window into what the president’s handlers have to deal with on a daily basis. When he shows up five hours late for a vital press conference on Afghanistan or disappears for days on end, it’s probably because he’s not even awake. There’s something wrong with Joe Biden, and whatever stimulants they’ve been giving him in the past aren’t working very well anymore. How does this man make it another 3+ years? I just don’t see how it’s possible, and suggestions that he’ll run for re-election are laughable. More and more people are noticing what the rest of us have seen for years. Biden is a man in steep physical and mental decline. Further, that decline is affecting his emotional health as well, with angry outbursts becoming more and more common.

IF Jen Psaki or Biden himself were ever asked about the incident, they’d claim he was resting his eyes and absorbing the Prime Minister’s words. But they won’t get asked. Our Mainstream Media Industrial Complex is a well-oiled Democrat propaganda machine.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

