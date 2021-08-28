https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/dr-bryan-ardis-exposes-the-truth-behind-covid-19-protocols/

Editor’s Commentary: It isn’t often that I “cut to the chase” and describe an article and video in the opening. That’s like stealing the thunder of the author, and in this case the video by the doctor. I strongly recommend reading the whole article and watching the video, which is Dr. Bryan Ardis’ debut on BrighteonTV. With that said, I thought it was important to inject the point of the story in the beginning just in case some may not read it all the way through.

Remdesivir may be dangerous. I’m not a doctor, so all I can do is reiterate what Dr. Ardis has been saying for a long time. There are many reasons why remdesivir was pushed so hard by Anthony Fauci and the CDC while Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, which have demonstrated much better results in treating Covid-19, have been panned.

I do not trust Anthony Fauci. It’s not a shock to hear this since many Americans, particularly those who read alternative news sites like this one, do not trust him either. But my lack of trust is extreme; if he said the sun would rise in the east tomorrow I’d go out and buy lots of candles the night before. He is a devious, agenda-driven bureaucrat who promoted remdesivir with all of his duplicitous might. That alone gives credence to Dr. Ardis’ concerns.

Without further adieu, I’ll turn it over to Ralph Flores and Dr. Ardis…

In his debut episode on Brighteon.TV, Dr. Bryan Ardis made good on his word to “expose the truth behind what you’re being told, and what you’re being misinformed about.”

Aside from being a chiropractor, nutritionist and acupuncturist, Ardis is also the host of the Dr. Ardis Show, and he’s prepared to bring the truth to his audiences when it comes to health.

A story that hits close to home

In this episode, he talked about how the U.S. system has failed Americans, including his father-in-law.

Last February, Ardis’s father-in-law was taken to hospital with a fever and a headache; however, he was told that he had the flu and had to be admitted. Within days, his health deteriorated: He developed pneumonia and then had kidney failure. Five days after he was admitted, Ardis was alerted that his father-in-law was barely conscious. He visited that night and found that the hospital was treating his father-in-law’s flu infection with vancomycin, an antibiotic known to cause kidney problems.

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

“Antibiotics only treat bacteria,” he added. “My father-in-law was only diagnosed supposedly with a flu virus.”

In addition, the tests came back and showed that his father-in-law was negative for bacterial, viral or fungal infections. However, doctors continued to treat him with three antibiotics, according to “hospital protocol.” Even his x-rays showed no signs of pneumonia. What the x-rays did show, was that the vancomycin had already caused his lungs to fill up with water, a condition known as pulmonary edema.

“That’s called pulmonary edema, and that’s coming as a result of you shutting down his kidneys with vancomycin,” Ardis said to his father-in-law’s doctors.

“None of this was related to the flu, or pneumonia was caused by acute renal or kidney poisoning due to vancomycin poisoning,” he added.

Ardis then asked his father-in-law’s doctors whether they had given Lasix (furosemide) to his father-in-law to address the edema.

“He’s shocked to see that on the first day, there was no Lasix given to him; day two, there’s no Lasix given to him. Day three, they give him a very minor amount of Lasix; day four, zero Lasix; day five – he still can’t believe it.”

After a four-hour treatment with furosemide, his respiratory therapists found no fluid in the lungs — and even turned off the forced air. The doctors also took his father-in-law off vancomycin, which helped reduce his kidney failure.

However, after Ardis had gone home, he got a phone call from the hospital at 9:00 p.m., saying that his father-in-law’s attending physicians stopped treating his father-in-law with furosemide. He was kicked out of the hospital the next day after he questioned their protocol, saying that the hospital would only deal with direct descendants.

“The only reason why you would do that is to cover up your crimes of murdering someone by drowning them to death, and we were able to prove to them that they were actually purposely doing that with an ill-advised hospital protocol,” said Ardis.

After consulting with the family — and saying that there’s nothing to be done — the doctors injected morphine into his father-in-law to “relieve the pain.”

Only that was not what they were doing.

“Over the next two to four hours they are paralyzing the diaphragm — which is what morphine does — and they are stopping the heart from beating with morphine,” said Ardis.

“They are literally murdering your loved one in front of you.”

That’s exactly what they did to Ardis’s father-in-law, as he succumbed to the disease brought on by ill-advised protocols.

Really dangerous medicine

Ardis says what’s happening to the U.S. today feels eerily familiar with what happened to his father-in-law. The symptoms, in fact, are very similar: After treating it, the coronavirus causes acute kidney failure in some patients. This was evident in cities like New York.

At the height of the pandemic in New York, doctors were scrambling to get their hands on dialysis supplies, with some even going to social media to ask for supplies.

Dire straits in NYC!!. Shortage of dialysis nurses, CRRT machines and fluids across all hospitals. If you know nurses who are able to volunteer and if able to donate CRRT machines and CRRT fluids, please email me. [email protected] — Jai Radhakrishnan (@jradnephro) April 11, 2020

“Now, in my mind, I couldn’t help but actually look at the coincidence of the three- to five-day span of acute kidney failure,” he added.

At first, he thought that hospitals were treating patients with vancomycin — the drug that was used on his father. But he was surprised to find on the National Institutes of Health website that Dr. Anthony Fauci mandated all hospitals to use remdesivir for treating COVID-19.

“Anthony Fauci stated, ‘We’re going to actually use this.’ This drug, called remdesivir, that I’d never heard about,” said Ardis.

It turns out, remdesivir was more dangerous than everyone thought. (Read: Did Fauci knowingly fast-track approval of drug with deadly COVID-like side effects?)

Learn more about the dangers of remdesivir and how the U.S. health system is covering it up by watching the full episode here.

The Dr. Ardis Show airs every Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. only at Brighteon.TV.

Sources include:

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

