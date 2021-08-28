https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/elementary-teacher-misplaces-american-flag-has-kids-pledge-allegiance-to-trans-pride-flag-instead/

In a further sign of the times demonstrating that faithful believers need to pull their children out of the indoctrination machines that are (most, but not all) government-run public schools ASAP, a teacher has posted to TikTok a story of how she lied to her students about misplacing an American flag, on accounts of it making her feel “uncomfortable,” and instead had children pledge to the LGBTQQIP2SAA flag instead. The teacher, who has not been identified yet, explains: Okay, so during third period, we have announcements and they do the Pledge of Allegiance. I always tell my class ‘stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, you don’t have to say the words’. So my class decided to stand, but not say the words. Totally fine, except for the fact that my room does not have a flag.

It used to be there, but I took it down during COVID because it made me uncomfortable. And I packed it away, and I don’t know where, and I haven’t found it yet.

But my kid today goes “hey it’s kind of weird that we just stand and then you […]