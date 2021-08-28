https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eric-clapton-releases-vaccine-protest-anthem/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







This Has Gotta Stop appears to reference some of the medical issues that Clapton said he experienced after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccination earlier this year with “disastrous” results.

“My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning,” he wrote at the time. As he sings in “This Has Gotta Stop,” “I knew that something was going on wrong/When you started laying down the law/I can’t move my hands, I break out in sweat/I wanna cry, I can’t take it anymore.”

In the chorus he sings, “This has gotta stop/Enough is enough/I can’t take this BS any longer.”

Clapton said the Vaccine ‘took his immune system and shook it around’







Clapton will not play at venues requiring Vaccine





