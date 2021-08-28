https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/father-of-slain-marine-lashes-out-at-biden/







Tucker speaks to father of Marine — Steve Nikoui remembers his son, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work yesterday because there was that attack and I knew he was there,” Nikoui told The Daily Beast early Friday morning. “So all day, I was glued to the TV.”

The Marines who came to deliver the news of Kareem’s death were “more choked up than me,” Nikoui said. “I was actually trying to console them. But at the same time, I just wanted them to get out as soon as possible so that no one from my family came back and saw them. I thought it appropriate that I be able to tell them.”

“I haven’t gone to bed all night,” Nikoui continued. “I’m still in shock. I haven’t been able to grasp everything that’s going on.” As of right now, Nikoui’s plan is to go to Dover, Delaware, and pick up his son’s remains.

Kareem “loved what he was doing, he always wanted to be a Marine,” said Nikoui, noting that his son had been stationed close to home, at Camp Pendleton. This made it easy for Kareem to visit on weekends, and he often brought along “10 or 15 other Marines” with him. When the holidays rolled around, Kareem always brought a few buddies with him for a home-cooked meal, according to Nikoui.

“My wife and I felt very honored that since these other boys weren’t around their homes, that we were able to provide some sort of family life for them,” he said. “He really loved that Marine Corps family. He was devoted—he was going to make a career out of this, and he wanted to go. No hesitation for him to be called to duty.”

Through tears, Nikoui expressed flashes of anger along with his anguish. He said he wants to “respect the office” of the president, but doesn’t have much love for President Joe Biden at the moment. A Trump supporter, Nikoui was happy that Trump was in office when Kareem joined the Marines. “I really believed this guy didn’t want to send people into harm’s way,” he said.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” said Nikoui. “I blame my own military leaders… Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

Ryan Knauss’ family learned early Friday morning that the 23-year-old U.S. Army staff sergeant had been killed in action in Afghanistan, according to the young man’s paternal grandmother.

The news came as “quite a shock,” Evelena Knauss told The Daily Beast. “We were led to think that it was 12 Marines and one Navy, and we knew our grandson was in the Army. So we were praying for the families of the Marines, not knowing our grandson was one of the ones who lost his life… You just don’t think it will be yours, I’m sure that you’ve heard that before.”

Knauss, who grew up in Tennessee, joined the Army right out of high school, and had already served one nine-month tour in Afghanistan, his grandmother explained.

“And then he was deployed back on this mission,” she said. “He had just completed a course of psychological operations… Making quite impressive steps in the military. Very bright and very committed. Driven… Young.”

“It’s been a very sad day for us. It shouldn’t have had to happen this way.”

Photos of the fallen soldiers…

