Modesto, California – Police intervened as a group of Antifa dressed in black bloc got their asses beat by a group of conservatives.

Antifa goons were taking quite a beating by conservatives when police swooped in broke up the fight.

Conservatives held a “straight pride” event in Modesto on Saturday when Antifa and other left-wing protesters showed up to start trouble.

Pro-family and pro-life protesters stood in front of Planned Parenthood holding anti-abortion signs.

About an hour into the event, a brawl broke out between Antifa and conservatives.

VIDEO (language warning):

Breaking: A group of #antifa were saved by police after they were beaten & forced to retreat at a violent left vs right protest in Modesto, Calif. Antifa & other left-wing protesters gathered to oppose a “straight pride” event. pic.twitter.com/nZZ9gLkfru — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2021

Here’s the full livestream of the event:

