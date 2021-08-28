https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/28/former-mayor-of-charlotte-didnt-think-that-photo-of-biden-huddled-up-behind-his-podium-was-negative-at-all/

Former Charlotte mayor Jennifer Roberts is correct: the media does keep saying that that image of President Biden clutching his notebook while Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked a question during his Afghanistan press conference is “the defining image” of the day, if not the Biden presidency. The day it happened, we couldn’t find anybody who took it as a positive; it was an optics disaster in the eyes of Americans and people around the world. It was an image of a defeated man out of his depth.

Roberts, though, doesn’t see the image as negative; rather, she sees empathy and humanity.

It’s so funny to see all of the Biden supporters turning on “the media” for covering Biden’s massive and deadly screw-up in Afghanistan. All we see is a man who wishes he could vanish and reappear in his basement in Delaware because he’s in way over his head.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...