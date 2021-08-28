https://100percentfedup.com/former-tampa-bay-buccaneers-owner-takes-out-brutal-full-page-wall-street-journal-ad-blasting-joe-biden-your-impulsive-actions-in-afghanistan-have-caused-americans-eternal-shame/

So far, the Biden regime’s decision to cut and run from Afghanistan with no real plan has resulted in the loss of 13 beloved military members and an untold number of deaths and injuries to individuals who were blown up by suicide bombers as they waiting desperately outside the Kabul airport on Thursday to be airlifted out of the Islamic hell-hole nation. As a result of their reckless withdrawal, the Biden regime has deserted over 1,500 American citizens tens of thousands of Afghan allies, who can no longer get to the only operating airport in Afghanistan. Billions of dollars in military equipment have been essentially donated to the Taliban terror group with strong ties to al Qaeda, and the release of thousands of ISIS terrorists who were imprisoned at the Bagram Airbase have also been released.

Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr., the former owner of the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took out a brutal full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal blasting our incompetent “commander-in-chief” for his unimaginably reckless withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The full-page ad that was paid for by Mr. Culverhouse reads: “Mr. President, Americans deserve better. Your impulsive actions, bias, and indecision in your crisis in Afghanistan have caused Americans eternal shame.” Signed, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr.

A full page ad in the Wall Street Journal paid for by the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/huy8bdyLfM — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) August 28, 2021

Trending: Breaking: Biden Just Lost BIG at the Supreme Court

Although Hugh Culverhouse Jr. claims to be an Independent, the withdrawal of a $26.5 million gift to the University of Alabama over the state legislature’s anti-abortion law is not exactly in line with the Republican platform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

