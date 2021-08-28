https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/28/gavin-newsoms-newsletter-the-los-angeles-times-reports-that-questions-swirl-around-larry-elders-private-charity-that-went-bust/

The recall election is underway in California, and radio host Larry Elder is putting in a good showing against Gov. Gavin Newsom. It was last weekend when Elder fired back after a Los Angeles Times ran a column calling him “the black face of white supremacy.” On Friday, the Los Angeles Times did a piece about the questions swirling over Elder’s private charity. Do they have reporters to track down where the money went, or is it just that “questions swirl”?

Larry Elder’s private charity was a bust, and questions swirl over where the money went https://t.co/XkCs88CxPv — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 28, 2021

“Questions swirl”? Could LA Times be any more transparent and amateur? — Greg Scott (@gregsandiego) August 28, 2021

Yes they probably can. — simon shaffer (@simonshaffer) August 28, 2021

Somebody must be getting nervous. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) August 28, 2021

Questions swirl over where the money went for Jerry Brown’s train set. — Max Rockatansky 🇦🇺 🇺🇸 (@RevengeBlack2) August 28, 2021

Man they really don’t want that black man to be governor. It’s funny to watch — Father of 3 (@whiter069) August 28, 2021

I don’t like Larry, but I do think the liberal media really fears he may get elected, which is why they are working overtime to dredge up his past. — Dump Jamie Now!!!!! (@cquiller1) August 28, 2021

He won’t get elected…but watching the Cathedral absolutely freak out at the prospect is quite entertaining… — milehi_johnson (@JohnsonMilehi) August 28, 2021

Why is Gavin Newsom’s newsletter on my timeline? — Wagner6cubed (@jasonwagnerfit) August 28, 2021

Keep trying — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 28, 2021

This is the 6th article in two days. Cope harder https://t.co/TSHZgZFPxM — Paper straws are the 👹 (@ChugMySox) August 28, 2021

Seriously, check out the Los Angeles Times’ coverage of Elder this week:

GOP recall election candidate Larry Elder’s controversies, explained https://t.co/AeaBLamByY — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 24, 2021

Breaking: Larry Elder’s onetime fiancee says she she filed a report with the LAPD Wednesday over an incident six years ago in which she said Elder checked to see whether his gun was loaded during an argument about the couple’s breakup https://t.co/28G43qvGZa — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 26, 2021

L.A. prosecutors decline to pursue gun, domestic abuse claims against Larry Elder https://t.co/pkIibUxKQe — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 28, 2021

Column: Larry Elder says he’s not a face of white supremacy. His fans make it hard to believe https://t.co/4QgeJVLVvQ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 27, 2021

Column: In Larry Elder, the right embraces a false prophet of California’s Talk Show Land https://t.co/OaH5ODfCzR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 27, 2021

“No wonder liberals think Larry Elder is a walking Armageddon, an asteroid hurling toward Sacramento.” And all of these are just from this week; there’s plenty more from the week before. Do you think there might be any overlap between “liberals” and “LA Times writers”?

Man desperation is a bad look for you guys. — Jing Jackson Wang (@JingJacksonWang) August 27, 2021

If @latimes hates them… They must be the correct candidate. Notice how there’s no other smear campaign for other candidates. Wake TF up. — Paper straws are the 👹 (@ChugMySox) August 27, 2021

You can be against him as governor, but to consistently run hit pieces is so obvious that it may have the opposite effect. Those of us who do not even live there can see it. — Tim O’Brien (@Timobns) August 28, 2021

There’s not even any shame in the hit pieces that they do run. “The black face of white supremacy.”

