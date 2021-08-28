https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-hospital-star-is-unsung-hero-against-the-vaccine/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

This video has been censored on Youtube. Every copy removed.

If you can’t see it, watch it directly on Instagram…

General Hospital’s Ingo Rademacher is slamming fans who have called for his firing over his vaccination criticism. The 50-year-old actor, who’s played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap opera since 1996, took to social media to address those behind a #FireIngo campaign. It stemmed from Rademacher promoting an anti-vaccination passport rally on social media — and criticizing the vaccine.

Rademacher said in a video shared to social media that he wanted to “address all of the morons” behind the hashtag, telling them, “I dislike you… I think you’re bigots and I think you know it. To do something like that to another person just shows the kind of character you have… You’re a horrible, horrible person.”