August 28, 2021

By Paresh Dave

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google generated $11.2 billion in revenue from its mobile app store in 2019, according to a court filing unsealed on Saturday, offering a clear view into the service’s financial results for the first time.

Attorneys general for Utah and 36 other U.S. states or districts suing Google over alleged antitrust violations with the app store also said in the newly unredacted filing that the business in 2019 had $8.5 billion in gross profit and $7 billion in operating income, for an operating margin of over 62%.

The figures include sales of apps, in-app purchase and app store ads.

Google is fighting the charges that it abuses its alleged monopoly in app sales for Android devices. A trial date has not been set.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

