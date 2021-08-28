https://floridianpress.com/2021/08/spalding-reasserts-call-for-rep-wasserman-schultz-to-take-cognitive-examination/

Carla Spalding, the Republican congressional candidate running against Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D), has reasserted her call for Rep. Wasserman Schultz to take a “cognitive examination” over her support for President Joe Biden and his “failed” foreign policy.

In a recent Facebook post, Spalding, a U.S. Navy veteran, zeroed in on Wasserman Schultz’s recent claim that terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda, had been decimated to the point that they could not launch a large scale attack against U.S. interests.

“My progressive opponent’s continued support for the failed foreign policy of the Biden administration, and her outright asinine claim that the Islamic terrorists have been “neutered” in being able to attack us, is just outright dangerous and naïve,” stated Spalding.

“Let’s remember what our goal was. Terrorists attacked Americans on 9/11. Made sure that we neutered their ability to do that again. We have done that. We have achieved the goal of eliminating the ability of Al Qaeda to be the terrorist threat that they were, and to ever perpetrate an attack like that on the United States again.”- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

After the recent attack in Kabul, Afghanistan that left 13 U.S. Marines and a Navy Medic dead, Spalding posed the question that maybe Wasserman Schultz needed to ask the families of the fallen servicemen if they believe that terrorism was beaten

Spalding then stated that Wasserman Schultz needed to “undergo a psychological and cognitive examination” before offering to “talk it all out” with the congresswoman if she needs someone to talk to.

“Why doesn’t she ask the families of the 13 U.S. servicemen that were killed by Islamic terrorists in Afghanistan if they support her unbelievably ignorant claim? Anyone who believes that the Biden foreign policy of ‘cut and run’ and that Islamic terrorism is not a threat to Americans, needs to undergo a psychological and cognitive examination, Hey Debbie, if you need to talk it all out with someone, call me, I’ll listen to your apologist and defeatist train of thought,” stated Spalding.

Wasserman Schultz has been relatively quiet since the beginning of Biden’s evacuation efforts in Afghanistan began, and just recently tweeted about that attacks that left 12 Marines and one Navy Medic dead.

“In the wake of these horrific terror attacks, our thoughts are w/ America’s service members, civilians, their families, and our Afghan allies as the evacuations & withdrawal from Afghanistan continues,” tweeted Wasserman Schultz.

