Joe Biden on Friday said he and Dr. Fauci discussed requiring Covid booster shots every five months.

The original plan was to offer a booster shot 8 months after the second dose.

We went from 2 doses of Covid shots – to 2 doses and one booster – to 2 doses and a booster shot every 5 months real quick.

“The question raised is should it be shorter than eight months? Should it be as little as five months? That’s being discussed. I spoke with Dr. Fauci this morning about that,” Biden said in the Oval Office with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Pfizer CEO gave away the game plan earlier this week during an interview with Fox News.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said a vaccine-resistant variant will likely emerge.

But don’t worry because the pharma company already has a system in place to release a “variant-specific” jab within 95 days.

A booster every 5 months is going to turn into a shot every 3 months in order to protect against “variants.”

