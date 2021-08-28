http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/C1DQ60BJ3S0/

A HUGE fire is currently blazing near the Marine Corps base in Camp Pendleton, Southern California as shocking pictures captured from nearby show gigantic plumes of smoke rising above the area.

Twitter users who saw the blaze posted pictures of the alarming cloud of smoke that rose above the area near Cold Springs Road and Tenaja Road in the Cleveland National Forest.

The North County Fire Protection District issued a smoke advisory via Twitter, identifying the blaze as a “vegetation fire.”

“Smoke may be visible, but there is no threat to our district at this time,” reads the statement.

“Camp Pendleton units arrived in the area and identified that this fire is not on their base.”

Camp Pendleton, located near Oceanside, houses the Marine Expeditionary Force and is the primary Marine amphibious training course on the West Coast.

