National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Ida preparations in Gulf Coast should be completed today
The National Hurricane Center urged residents in impacted areas to prepare on Saturday ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane conditions, the agency said, are expected in the hurricane warning area along the northern Gulf Coast beginning on Sunday, with tropical storm conditions projected to begin by late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
“These conditions will spread inland over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi Sunday night and Monday. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the center said in an update on Facebook.
At 7 a.m. CT, the Category 1 hurricane was located approximately 440 miles southeast of New Orleans, La.
The storm’s center is forecast to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and into the central Gulf of Mexico before making landfall over the U.S. northern Gulf Coast and moving inland over portions of Louisiana or western Mississippi later on Monday.
The storm is expected to strike the region as a Category 4 hurricane, with maximum winds of 140 mph. The hurricane will weaken after making landfall.
The hurricane center also warned of life-threatening flooding and storm surge from 10 to 15 feet above group from Morgan City, La. to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.
Total rainfall accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with isolated maximum totals of 20 inches are possible across southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi through Monday.
“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared,” National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott told reporters during a Friday news conference with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are ending over Cuba
While tropical storm and hurricane conditions brought by Hurricane Ida are ending over Cuba this morning, the storm is expected to continue to bring periods of heavy rainfall that may lead to dangerous flash flooding and mudslides.
Additionally, Hurricane Ida — now a Category 1 hurricane — is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm being making landfall in Louisiana late Sunday.
Hurricane-force-winds are expected Sunday in portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast with “potentially catastrophic wind damage possible where the core of Ida moves onshore.”
The agency said that Ida is likely to produce heavy rainfall later on Sunday and into Monday across the central Gulf Coast, resulting in significant flash and riverine flooding impacts.
There is also the potential for flooding impacts across parts of the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys as the hurricane moves inland.
Ida expected to hit Louisiana on the same date Katrina devastated the area 16 years earlier
Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall over Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29, potentially as a Category 4 Hurricane that officials said could be “life-altering” if residents don’t take the proper precautions.
Katrina is blamed for an estimated 1,800 deaths from the central Louisiana coast to around the Mississippi-Alabama state line. A massive storm surge scoured the shores and wiped houses off the map. In New Orleans, failures of federal levees led to catastrophic flooding. Water covered 80% of the city and many homes were swamped to the rooftops. Some victims drowned in their attics. The Superdome and New Orleans Convention Center became scenes of sweltering misery as tens of thousands were stranded without power or running water.
Katrina still haunts the city, which has never fully recovered from its savagery.
New Orleans evacuates as Hurricane Ida expected to strengthen to Category 4 with 140 mph winds
Mandatory evacuations were being ordered in Louisiana on Friday as Ida gains strength in the gulf.
The center of Ida was located over western Cuba around 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba faced heavy rains, flash flooding, and mudslides throughout Friday evening.
Saints-Cardinals preseason game canceled as Hurricane Ida churns toward Gulf Coast
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals on Friday canceled their third and final preseason game slated for this weekend, as New Orleans braces for another major storm, 16 years after Hurricane Katrina.
“At the request of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the NFL and the New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled,” a statement on the Saints’ website read.
Ida moving into the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Ida is moving into the Gulf of Mexico and there is a danger of a life-threatening storm surge inundation — 10 to 15 feet above ground level is possible — along parts of the coast of Mississippi and Louisiana on Sunday.