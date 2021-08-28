The National Hurricane Center urged residents in impacted areas to prepare on Saturday ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane conditions, the agency said, are expected in the hurricane warning area along the northern Gulf Coast beginning on Sunday, with tropical storm conditions projected to begin by late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

“These conditions will spread inland over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi Sunday night and Monday. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the center said in an update on Facebook.

At 7 a.m. CT, the Category 1 hurricane was located approximately 440 miles southeast of New Orleans, La.

The storm’s center is forecast to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and into the central Gulf of Mexico before making landfall over the U.S. northern Gulf Coast and moving inland over portions of Louisiana or western Mississippi later on Monday.

The storm is expected to strike the region as a Category 4 hurricane, with maximum winds of 140 mph. The hurricane will weaken after making landfall.

The hurricane center also warned of life-threatening flooding and storm surge from 10 to 15 feet above group from Morgan City, La. to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

Total rainfall accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with isolated maximum totals of 20 inches are possible across southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi through Monday.

“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared,” National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott told reporters during a Friday news conference with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

