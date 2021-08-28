https://justthenews.com/events/hurricane-ida-has-made-landfall-louisiana-sustained-winds-over-150-mph?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hurricane Ida has made landfall near Port Fourchon in Louisiana. The hurricane had intensified overnight and went from a Category 2 to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said, according to NBC News, “to expect ‘extremely life-threatening’ storm surge inundation imminently within the area between Burns Point, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.”

“This is a major, major storm that is going to test us in ways that we have not been tested before,” Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

