Thursday’s tragic events in Kabul saw the deaths of over one hundred Afghan civilians, along with 13 courageous members from the United States forces. The group included 11 Marines, one Army soldier, and a Navy corpsman, while more than 20 service members were injured in the crisis.

The fallen heroes were identified on Friday, with stories of each American life lost serving as a reminder that the people who fell at the hands of terrorists in Kabul were no different that the typical acquaintance or beloved family member. Just courageous enough to serve their country.

“These 12 made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Thank you,” said OutKick’s Clay Travis, honoring the fallen service members and their grieving families.

The stories that emerged showcased a wide range of American bravery now tragically lost on behalf of the terror unleashed by ISIS-K. The day was a gut-wrenching moment that is now etched in American history.

Though the day will forever be remembered for its tragedy, tributes to Aug. 26 will also honor those that risked their lives to keep Americans and Afghan civilians safe against the terror in Kabul.

Here are the names of the fallen United States service members:

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover (31)

Sgt. Johanny Rosario (25)

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee (23)

Cpl. Hunter Lopez (22)

Cpl. Daegan W. Page (23)

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez (22)

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza (20)

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz (20)

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum (20)

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola (20)

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui (22)

Navy Hospitalman Max Soviak (22)

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss (23)

Was notified last night, that my little brother, Dylan Merola, who was just deployed for over a week, was one of the casualties of the Kabul Airport attack. The news is starting to release his name as the 14th military member to pass away. RIP and say hey to dad & grandma for me pic.twitter.com/rR5wS97sWh — David Merola (@davidmerolajr) August 28, 2021

Rylee Mccollum, an expectant father, was one among the 13 American soldiers who were killed in Kabul terrorist attack. Requiescat in pace. pic.twitter.com/V1n4GmWpX7 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) August 28, 2021

Corporal Hunter Lopez’s mom, an RSO deputy, tells me his last act of service was bringing this little boy in Afghanistan to safety … carried him on his shoulders for five miles. He is the epitome of hero. pic.twitter.com/xqCrEJlCV1 — Kitty Alvarado NBC (@HeyKitty) August 28, 2021

Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover is one of the Marines killed in Afghanistan yesterday. He’s from Utah. His father told me he was one of the best people you could ever know and is proud of him for doing an incredibly tough job with honor. pic.twitter.com/tTsmlWmLS8 — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) August 28, 2021

An Ohio Navy medic from Milan died Thursday in the Kabul terrorist attack that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans. Max Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School. pic.twitter.com/XzXgtzWL3C — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 27, 2021

We mourn the devastating loss of Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate Ryan Knauss, who was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul airport attack. We wish for comfort for his family and friends. May his service, sacrifice and courage never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/m61mqHKIbp — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 28, 2021

A Marine sergeant who cradled a baby at Kabul airport. A young husband with a child on the way. A Marine who someday hoped to work in law enforcement: Poignant details emerge about some of the 13 U.S. service members slain in an Afghanistan suicide blast. https://t.co/S3DXXvoPIq — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2021

Lawrence, Massachusetts native Sgt. Johanny Rosario was among the thirteen United States service members killed outside the Kabul airport assisting in the evacuations of United States citizens, allies, and their families. Thank you for your service and ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/7BodHXFCGl — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 28, 2021

U.S. Marine Kareem Nikoui was one of our fallen warriors from the cowardly terrorist attack in Afghanistan. He was born the same year of the 9/11 attacks. Kareem would often bring home 10-15 Marines on the weekends and holidays to his parent’s house for homecooked meals. pic.twitter.com/ZeWYwD8D7a — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 27, 2021

Rest In Peace, Humberto Sanchez. Cpl. Sanchez was a Marine from Logansport, Indiana. Logansport Mayor Chris Martin: “This young man had not yet even turned 30 and still had his entire life ahead of him,” pic.twitter.com/NVCdi0A22l — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 28, 2021

Our hearts mourn for the loss of each service member lost in the bombing yesterday. We ache with the families learning their loved ones won’t come home. We pray for our Texas hero, Marine David Espinoza from Laredo, Texas, who gave the ultimate sacrifice, rest easy hero. pic.twitter.com/RLEBjZTNNb — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) August 27, 2021

