Thursday’s tragic events in Kabul saw the deaths of over one hundred Afghan civilians, along with 13 courageous members from the United States forces. The group included 11 Marines, one Army soldier, and a Navy corpsman, while more than 20 service members were injured in the crisis.
The fallen heroes were identified on Friday, with stories of each American life lost serving as a reminder that the people who fell at the hands of terrorists in Kabul were no different that the typical acquaintance or beloved family member. Just courageous enough to serve their country.
“These 12 made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Thank you,” said OutKick’s Clay Travis, honoring the fallen service members and their grieving families.
The stories that emerged showcased a wide range of American bravery now tragically lost on behalf of the terror unleashed by ISIS-K. The day was a gut-wrenching moment that is now etched in American history.
Though the day will forever be remembered for its tragedy, tributes to Aug. 26 will also honor those that risked their lives to keep Americans and Afghan civilians safe against the terror in Kabul.
Here are the names of the fallen United States service members:
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover (31)
Sgt. Johanny Rosario (25)
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee (23)
Cpl. Hunter Lopez (22)
Cpl. Daegan W. Page (23)
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez (22)
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza (20)
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz (20)
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum (20)
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola (20)
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui (22)
Navy Hospitalman Max Soviak (22)
Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss (23)
