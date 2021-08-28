Most politicians would’ve been screaming for security

NYC needs Curtis Sliwa as mayor

We need more compassion in politics, and we need to listen to each other more

That’s how we improve.

Yesterday, I was holding a press conference by Penn Station when it was interrupted by a young man dealing with mental/emotional issues

Here was my response: pic.twitter.com/EmgCmBUq9n

— Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) August 27, 2021