According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, Independent voters are beginning to turn on Joe Biden.

46% of independent voters approve of Biden while another 46% disapprove of him.

This is down 6% from June.

The Hill reported:

Independents are souring on President Biden’s job performance amid mounting crises at home and abroad, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday. The poll shows independents are evenly split in their views of Biden’s job performance, with 46 percent approving and 46 percent disapproving. The figure represents a marked difference from June, when 52 percent of independents gave Biden positive reviews for his performance in the White House, while 38 percent disapproved.

This isn’t the only bad news for Biden.

A recent USA Today poll found that Biden only had an approval of 41% with 55% disapproving of him.

Biden’s approval with independents was only 32% in this poll.

USA Today reported:

After two decades of combat, Americans by more than 2-1 say the war in Afghanistan, launched in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, wasn’t worth it. In a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, 3 of 4 predict the Taliban-led country will once again become a haven for terrorists targeting the United States. For President Joe Biden, the cost of the war’s chaotic end has been steep. His overall job approval rating now stands at 41% who approve versus 55% who disapprove – a big drop in the closely watched barometer of political health. Until last week, national polls generally showed his approval rating above 50%. Now, while he has held the backing of 87% of Democrats, only 32% of independents say he’s doing a good job.

Is it time for Biden to resign?

