Sirhan Sirhan is the man who shot and killed Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

He was tried and sentenced to death for the crime. Some years later, his sentence was commuted to life in prison.

Now, after going up for parole 16 times, he has been granted parole. This is craziness.

If Lee Harvey Oswald was alive today, would he get parole too?

FOX News reports:

Robert Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole by California board Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, was granted parole by a California board Friday after spending more than 50 years in prison after two of his sons said they support his release, a decision that still needs to be approved by the governor. Sirhan gunned down Kennedy, then a Democratic U.S. Senator from New York and brother of President John F. Kennedy, in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles moments after Kennedy delivered a victory speech in the pivotal California primary. Sirhan was convicted of first-degree murder. Sirhan, a Christian Palestinian from Jordan, has said he was angry at Kennedy for his support of Israel. This was his 16th appearance before the parole board. “I would never put myself in jeopardy again,” he told the parole board from a San Diego County prison where he appeared for the virtual proceeding. “You have my pledge. I will always look to safety and peace and non-violence.” The decision by the two-member panel doesn’t assure his release. It will next go up for a board review and requires approval from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

What kind of message does this send?

California has granted parole to a man convicted of assassinating a Presidential candidate in the midst of a national election. That act altered American history. This is astonishing, and a terrible message to send. https://t.co/2JSDc9cueQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 27, 2021

This isn’t a guy who robbed a bank. He shot and killed a U.S. senator.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

