There have been many spoiled takes from last year on what electing Joe Biden as president would mean for America, but James Woods found one from The New Yorker in September of 2020 that comes with a beverage warning.

A real comedy classic here… pic.twitter.com/FHlJMbkpPp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 28, 2021

We’re still waiting for the restored moral leadership and building back better that hasn’t happened (not including the Taliban).

That aged well. — William A. Hamlin (@SE_Railfan84) August 28, 2021

And it gets worse by the day.

