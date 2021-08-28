https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/28/james-woods-presents-a-take-on-biden-from-the-new-yorker-last-year-that-has-become-a-real-comedy-classic/

There have been many spoiled takes from last year on what electing Joe Biden as president would mean for America, but James Woods found one from The New Yorker in September of 2020 that comes with a beverage warning.

We’re still waiting for the restored moral leadership and building back better that hasn’t happened (not including the Taliban).

And it gets worse by the day.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...