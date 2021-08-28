http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/YYGm0tndzfc/ISIS-propaganda-app-that-touted-Kabul-attack-16417641.php
Amazon late Friday disabled a website used by a propaganda arm of the Islamic State that celebrated the suicide bombing that killed at least 170 people in Kabul on Thursday after The Washington Post reported the extremists relied on the company’s technology to promote extremism.
Nida-e-Haqq, an Islamic State media group that distributes Islamist content in the Urdu language, had been using the company’s dominant cloud-computing division, Amazon Web Services, to host its content, despite company policies against working with terror groups.