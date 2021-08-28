https://bongino.com/jocko-willink-to-appear-on-unfiltered-with-dan-bongino/

Jocko Willink will be appearing on this week’s episode of Unfiltered With Dan Bongino.

Unfiltered airs on Fox News on Saturdays at 10PM/ET.

Willink is a retired Navy SEAL who has since co-founded the leadership consulting firm Echelon Front, authored a number of books, and also hosts the “Jocko podcast.”

In a recent viral video he delivered the speech that he would give if he were the President and needed to clean up the mess in Afghanistan that Biden created. He said that he was motivated to make the video because he “felt that nobody was making any statements taking ownership of the situation that was happening” in Afghanistan.

Unfiltered continues to dominate in the ratings. Last week the show attracted 1.9 million viewers with 301,000 in the 25-54 demo.

Matt Palumbo is the author of The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros, Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York, Debunk This: Shattering Liberal Lies, and Spygate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

