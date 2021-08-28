https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/judge-blocks-supposed-mom-in-cnn-promoted-viral-story-from-receiving-funds/

CNN helped raise over $230k for Dasha Kelly.

Dasha Kelly was reported to be a mother of three who was facing eviction. Fox News reported: CNN recently promoted the story of a "mom" of three young children who was nervous about being evicted amid the federal eviction moratorium. The liberal network even pushed a GoFundMe to help her cover the rent – but it turns out she wasn't the mother after all.

CNN was forced to correct the story once it was exposed that she was not the biological mother of these children.

Now this: a judge has blocked Kelly from receiving any of the funds. The woman who raised more than $233,000 on GoFundMe to avoid eviction, but later admitted her story was false, is now blocked from receiving a single penny thanks to a Las Vegas judge. Dasha Kelly claimed to be the mother of three girls ages 5, 6 and 8 in her GoFundMe online posting. A new lawsuit filed by the biological mother of the girls leaves all the money raised in limbo.