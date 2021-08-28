https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/judge-weighs-in-on-mike-lindell-case-venue/

Screenshot OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion A judge has weighed in on the lawsuits brought by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as countersuits against Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz ordered that the cases be moved to the District of Columbia where a judge recently ruled that the defamation suit brought against Lindell by Dominion could continue, The Star Tribune reported .

During a teleconference in Minnesota, the judge said there was a “tremendous overlap” between the cases in Minnesota and D.C. Lindell’s attorneys said they would have preferred the cases stay in Minnesota but they did not oppose the move to D.C.

“Your lawsuit here is basically saying that lawsuit out in D.C. is illegal,” the judge said. “I understand you’re alleging it is part of a bigger conspiracy … but the lawsuit in D.C. is the centerpiece of your lawsuit here, and it kind of seems strange that we would take discovery and litigate whether the D.C. lawsuit is a good lawsuit here while you’re out in D.C. taking discovery and litigating whether the D.C. lawsuit is a good lawsuit out there.”

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in the […]