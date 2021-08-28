https://beckernews.com/after-biden-is-caught-napping-at-an-official-meeting-he-has-a-lame-excuse-for-not-taking-any-questions-41184/

Advertisements

President Biden, for the fifth time in nearly two weeks, refused to take any questions after a press event.

“I’m not going to take any questions because of the prime minister being here, on Afghanistan now,” Biden said. “But I’ll be available at another time.”

Biden’s lame dodge for answering to the American people followed his official meeting with the new Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett.

The moment when Biden could not resist nodding off during the high stakes meeting was captured on video. Watch:

The video came from the Israeli press and it was not doctored. The Israeli media is even reporting the ‘boring’ Natali put Biden to sleep:

Advertisements

משום מה התקשורת הישראלית נרדמה בעצמה ולא שמה לב לקטע ההיסטורי הזה. חשבתי שבכל זאת כדאי שתכירו 😴 pic.twitter.com/Stb4socnlC — גלית דיסטל אטבריאן (@GalitDistel) August 28, 2021

The “Sleepy Joe” moment led to an avalanche of comments expressing disbelief over the behavior of the president.

Holy shit he’s sleeping pic.twitter.com/AcwnOBG5R5 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 28, 2021

Well this explains why Biden’s America is turning to shit! pic.twitter.com/u1F6WOIxlH — 🇺🇸 Crystal Carter 🇺🇸 (@CrystalCarterL) August 28, 2021

Sharp as a tack! This is what happens when they don’t call a lid by 11am. pic.twitter.com/b8OsNM78SY — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 28, 2021

Advertisements

This is hardly desirable optics for a Commander-in-Chief who looks like he would be more comfortable in a nursing home than in a war room. Maybe, the U.S. media will be questioning if ‘Mr. 81 Million Votes’ is actually up to the job.

NOW READ:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

