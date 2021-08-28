https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latest-on-hurricane-ida-expected-path/
Take a look on the IR satellite, it’s fairly clear here… pic.twitter.com/GVf351fP2S
— Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) August 28, 2021
HURRICANE IDA: 11am advisory is out… Let’s chat… https://t.co/kPUpJ4J22I
— Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) August 28, 2021
The NHC has just issued their 11am advisory for #Ida; Here’s a look… More of course today on WESH 2 News… pic.twitter.com/OEVcN9TTYv
— Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) August 28, 2021