Obama’s Defense Secretary and former CIA chief, Leon Panetta

“We’re going to have to go back in to get ISIS. We’re probably going to have to go back in when Al Qaeda resurrects itself, as they will. They’ve gave safe haven to Al Qaeda before, they’ll probably do it again.”

“There’s no question that it’s Joe Biden’s worst nightmare to lose 13 Marines.”

“This has to be the worst day in his administration.”

‘This is Biden’s Bay of Pigs, but at least Kennedy took responsibility’





