https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/lock-biden-regime-now-aiding-abetting-worst-enemies/

“Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.” – Article III, Section 3, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution

While the USA and NATO spent 20 years fighting the Taliban and its allies in Afghanistan, the illegitimate Biden regime has now reversed that policy and is actively collaborating with American’s worst enemies. The deliberate policy reversal, which cost the lives of 13 US soldiers and did the greatest damage to the security of the United States since Pearl Harbor, fits the textbook definition of treason.

As Representative Jim Banks, a former US Navy reservist, pointed out, the Biden regime has now given the Taliban access to $85 billion worth of American military equipment and the biometric data of the Afghans who have assisted soldiers over the past 20 years. The vast hardware left behind includes 75,000 vehicles, 200 airplanes and helicopters and 600,000 small arms and light weapons, as The Telegraph reports.

TRENDING: All Hail Your Supreme Leader: Active Duty and Retired Navy Members Are Being Told They Cannot “Disrespect” Biden Over Afghanistan Debacle

“The Taliban now has more Black Hawk helicopters than 85 per cent of the countries in the world”, Banks said. “They also have night vision goggles, body armor, and medical supplies. And unbelieveably, the Taliban now has biometric devices which have the fingerprints, eye scans and the biographical information of the Afghans who helped us over the last 20 years,” Banks said. “This administration still has no plan to get this equipment or these supplies back.”

This testimony from @RepJimBanks is a must-watch and shocking on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/EG7wpiKH4L — Owen Paterson (@OwenPaterson) August 28, 2021

U.S. officials in Kabul also gave the Taliban “a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies”, as Politico reported, quoting a defense official: “Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a ‘Kill List’… It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

The U.S. government has thus made itself guilty of collaborating with a known terrorist group, the same group which harbored Al Qaida and Osama Bin Laden 20 years ago, leading to the overthrow of the Taliban 2001 in collaboration with the Afghan Northern Alliance.

While the Biden junta leaves the regrouped Northern Alliance to fight the Taliban alone courageously in the Panjshir Valley, it wants billions of dollars in aid to continue to the area the Taliban controls – in deliberate circumvention of the Taliban’s designation as a terrorist group by the United States, as Reuters reported: “The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of the group and bar Americans from dealing with them, including the contribution of funds, goods or services.”

In a 2002 executive order, the Taliban were designated a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist Entity” by President George W. Bush. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2008 also specified the Taliban as a terrorist organization.

The National Counterterrorism Center also lists the Taliban as a “Terrorist Group” resonsible for “the most insurgent attacks in Afghanistan”, from “low-level ambush and hit-and-run attacks” to “periodic high-profile attacks… The Taliban between 7 and 10 August 2015 conducted a series of attacks in quick succession in Kabul that resulted in at least 60 deaths, marking the deadliest stretch in the capital since the US-led invasion in 2001.”

In 1999, the United Nations Security Council designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization in Resolution 1267. The Security Council unanimously voiced its “deep concern over the continuing violations of international humanitarian law and of human rights, particularly discrimination against women and girls” under the Taliban, and condemned “the continued use of Afghan Territory, especially areas controlled by the Taliban, for the sheltering and training of terrorists, and planning of terrorist acts.”

“There is no doubt that the Taliban occasionally attacks civilians intentionally, not accidentally, and that’s the definition of terrorism,” James Dobbins, former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, told VOA News.

The Taliban also closely collaborate with Al Qaida and the Al Qaida-linked Khalil Haqqani Network. “The Biden administration has entrusted airport security in Kabul to Haqqani and his operatives and has reportedly provided them with information about Americans trapped in Afghanistan,” John Hayward reports on Breitbart:

“The Taliban’s Kabul security chief Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani – his last name should have been a clue for the Biden State Department – was designated a terrorist in 2008 by the U.S. government, which offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.”

At least 13 US soldiers are now dead as a result of the Biden administration’s treasonous actions.

It is time for Joe Biden to face the consequences.

Richard Abelson is Gateway Pundit international correspondent. Follow him on Parler or GETTR.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

