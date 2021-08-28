https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/trending/louisiana-woman-accused-stabbing-husband-forehead/KCNNCNJOMREWVJZQEYPFS4Y6RM/

MONROE, La. — A Louisiana woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the forehead with a kitchen knife, authorities said.

Shakeisha Renee Franklin, 22, of Monroe, was charged with one count of aggravated battery, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a residence Friday, KTVE reported. Deputies encountered a man, who claimed that his wife stabbed him with the knife during a physical altercation, the television station reported.

The victim said Franklin’s 2-year-old son witnessed the altercation.

Deputies contacted Franklin, who said she was arguing with her husband about a previous relationship and lost her temper, KTVE reported. Franklin admitted to deputies that she lunged at her husband with the knife, striking him in the forehead, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim was able to disarm Franklin, deputies said.

The couple had been married for about a year and had been living together for the past three months, according to the affidavit.

Franklin was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, where she is being held without bail, online records show.

