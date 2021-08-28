https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/28/lt-col-stuart-scheller-has-been-relieved-for-cause-over-his-viral-video-demanding-accountability-from-senior-leaders-over-afghanistan/

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who went viral on Friday over a video demanding accountability from senior leaders at the Pentagon over the botched mission in Afghanistan, has been “relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence” according to an update he posted on social media:

UPDATE: Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who in a viral video called for accountability among senior leaders after the attack in Afghanistan, has announced on Facebook that he’s been fired https://t.co/2dfBxc1upY pic.twitter.com/i83QFqqYm6 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) August 27, 2021

He posted the video knowing that it could kill his career:

“I’m not saying we’ve got to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying: Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say ‘hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone.’ Did anyone do that?”https://t.co/P4SwGRYRU5 — James Clark (@JamesWClark) August 27, 2021

Watch the whole thing for yourself:

“I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders, I demand accountability.” – Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller on the failures in Afghanistan that led to American servicemen dying. pic.twitter.com/JPH3nTctrG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 27, 2021

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter, also a veteran, noted that Scheller is “is substantively 100% right” but he would’ve relieved him of command, too:

1. Lt Col Scheller is substantively 100% right. 2. When I was in, and if he made this, I would’ve relieved him of command. No politics. 3. But the standard has changed. The leadership changed it. The rule is now uniformed military can do politics. So I would give him a medal. https://t.co/ruHzagEQf0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 27, 2021

And, so far, Scheller is the only guy that’s been fired over the debacle:

The only guy fired so far is the guy pointing out how incompetent the guys who haven’t resigned or been fired are. Welcome to our glorious establishment. This is what you wanted when you voted for Biden and this is what you’ve got. Own it. Own your failure. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 27, 2021

“This is what real leadership looks like”:

This is what real leadership looks like. https://t.co/ScQFskzP1e — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 27, 2021

And it’s “time to hold the General class accountable for selling out the war fighter to be yes-men in DC for another star”:

He is 100% correct. Once you pin a star it’s like you have impunity for horrible decision making. It’s time to hold the General class accountable for selling out the war fighter to be yes-men in DC for another star. https://t.co/0XxNah2ELU — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) August 27, 2021

Scheller later added an update asking his fellow Marines to speak up as well.

“If you all agree… then step up. They only have the power because we allow it. What if we all demanded accountability?”:

Update from Marine Lt. Col. Stu Scheller, who was fired for criticizing military leadership on Afghanistan: “If you agree… then step up.” pic.twitter.com/UvBqQdhyZM — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 28, 2021

***

