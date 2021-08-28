https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/28/matt-whitlocks-shot-chaser-about-cancel-rent-cheerleader-rep-rashida-tlaib-is-todays-liberals-in-a-nutshell/

This week the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 vote, struck down the eviction moratorium that even President Biden had indicated was unconstitutional.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the six justices who voted down Biden’s moratorium “right-wing extremists” when in fact the real extremists were the three who apparently think the CDC can supersede the Constitution.

Among Democrats in Congress leading the “cancel rent” charge is Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who slammed the Court’s ruling:

As is often the case (be it rent, climate change, Covid mandates, etc.), there’s a big element of hypocrisy here:

Just perfect:

Surprised? Neither are we.

We see a lot of that.

