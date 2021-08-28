https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/612aa3d0bbafd42ff58a6121
For decades, California has been viewed as a vanguard state, a province that leads America on things like entertainment, fashion, and politics. No longer. Instead, it has become a state to be rebuked,…
Joe Biden handed over billions in weapons, planes, helicopters, and airports to the terrorist Taliban in Afghanistan and Russia and China. Here’s more on the treasonous acts by Biden. We wrote this p…
Penn State student Avi Rachlin was assaulted on Friday by pro-vaccine mandate demonstrators while on campus. Rachlin, who is the founder of the “Penn State Resistance” student group, was attacked afte…
Weather forecasters and state officials warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday in anticipation of an intensifying Hurricane Ida. (Aug. 28)…