Kathy McCollum — ‘That feckless dementia-ridden piece of crap Joe Biden’

The mother of slain U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum

“My son was one of the marines that died yesterday,” she continued. “20 years and six months old. Getting ready to come home from freaking’ Jordan to be with his wife to watch the birth of his son. And that dementia ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die. I woke up at 4’o’clock this morning to marines at my door telling me my son was dead.”

“So, to have right on before me to have to listen to that piece of crap to talk about diplomatic crap with Taliban terrorists who just freaking blew up my son and no, nothing, to not say anything about … ‘oh my God I’m so sorry.”

“My son is gone, and I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,” she said. “With a dementia ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House who still thinks he’s a senator.“

Mother of U.S. fallen Marine Rylee McCollum calls into radio show.😔🥲💔🙏🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ox8m6jjEbf — 🖤⚔️Destiny⚔️🖤 (@RN_Destiny) August 28, 2021

U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum

An American patriot and Marine who suffered the ultimate sacrifice in service to his country. McCollum was a brother, a son, friend, husband and soon-to-be father to a baby due in three weeks. He was expecting a baby in three weeks.

“He wanted to be a Marine his whole life and carried around his rifle in his diapers and cowboy boots. He’s a tough, kind, loving kid who made an impact on everyone he met.”

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon released a statement on McCollum, who was a 2019 graduate of Jackson Hole High School. “I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan,” Gordon said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire nation, thank Rylee for his service.”

More Information on Mr. McCollum…

