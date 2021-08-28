https://www.dailywire.com/news/mother-of-slain-u-s-marine-unloads-on-biden-a-feckless-dementia-ridden-piece-of-crap-treasonous

The mother of a U.S. Marine who was murdered during an Islamic terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul on Thursday unloaded on President Joe Biden during an interview on Saturday morning, calling for him to be removed from office.

Kathy McCollum, mother of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, called into the “Wilkow Majority” show on SiriusXM Patriot radio where revealed that she had just been notified at her home that her son was killed in the bombing that claimed the lives of 13 other U.S. soldiers.

“That feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” she said, speaking about Biden. “I woke up at four o’clock this morning, two Marines at my door telling me my son was dead. So, to [have her on] right before me and listen to that piece of crap talk about diplomatic crap with frickin Taliban terrorists who just freakin blew up my son and no, nothing, to not say anything about oh my god, I’m so sorry for families. So, my son is gone.”

To all Democrats who voted for Biden, “You just killed my son with a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House,” she continued. “He still thinks he’s a senator.”

She said that she was going to meet with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who is her representative, at her home tomorrow.

“I never thought in a million years [my son] would die for nothing, for nothing, because that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap who decided he wanted a photo-op on September 11th,” she continued. “That’s what kills me. I wanted my son to represent our country, to fight for my country. But I never thought that a feckless piece of crap would send him to his death and smirk on television while he’s talking about people dying with his nasty smirk. The dementia-ridden piece of crap needs to be removed from office. It never would have happened under Trump.”

She called Biden a “treasonous man” and a “disgusting human being,” and again pinned blame on Democrat voters, saying, “You did this to my son, every Democrat that’s listening, you did this to my son.”

She was brought on the line after the host played a clip from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who McCollum called a “b****.”

