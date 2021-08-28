https://elizabethjohnston.org/msnbc-personalities-compare-talibans-treatment-of-women-to-american-pro-life-movement/

Two figures from MSNBC drew the comparison between the Taliban and the American pro-life movement in the wake of the militant group’s takeover of Afghanistan earlier this month.

The west was well aware when the Taliban moved in that they were likely to resume their enforcement of repressive laws that require women to appear covered in public, only leave their homes if escorted by a male, and forbid them from serving in public posts or going to school.

To those perhaps unfamiliar with the moral arguments against abortion, this severe misogyny is somehow comparable to opposing the destruction of unborn life in the womb.

Faithwire reported that MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah declared in a recent piece that “the Taliban aren’t the only ones trying to impose their will on women’s bodies and choices.”

“Over the last few days, the airwaves have been filled with Republicans voicing their deep concern over the rights of the women of Afghanistan,” he explained. “And yet, I have to wonder where these voices were when extremists, based on a narrow reading of their religion’s beliefs, enacted a law that forces a woman who was raped to carry the fetus of the rapist to term?”

Obeidallah was at least honest enough to state that “nobody is saying the GOP and the Taliban are equally bad,” yet conservatives are nonetheless, in his view, “impose their religious beliefs on all others.”

Millions of Americans believe that theft is immoral on the basis of their faith — would advocating for theft to be illegal be “imposing religious belief on all others”?

We all advocate for laws based on our own personal beliefs. Why is the pro-life right singled out by Obeidallah and compared to an extreme form of theocracy?

“If the GOP wants to show that it is sincerely concerned with the rights of the women in Afghanistan,” he added, “it can start by first championing the human rights of women in the U.S. But instead, it is doing all it can to prevent gender equality while oppressing women based on its members’ extreme religious beliefs.”

It is indescribably callous to suggest that pro-life Americans must sacrifice their belief in the sanctity of life in the womb before they can oppose restrictive Taliban-enforced rules for which there is absolutely no comparison in U.S. civil war. Restrictions or bans on abortion do not even come close to requiring women cover themselves head-to-foot and be escorted by a male when they leave public and ban them from educational and professional opportunities.

Such things are against federal law in the U.S., and no doubt pro-life conservatives largely agree with this.

MSNBC host Joy Reid, however, actually believes that conservatives want a society that resembles the one the Taliban will create in Afghanistan, and claimed in a tweet that the “religious right” wants to “drive women from the workforce and solely into childbirth, and control all politics.”

This is the real-life Handmaid’s Tale. A true cautionary tale for the U.S., which has our own far religious right dreaming of a theocracy that would impose a particular brand of Christianity, drive women from the workforce and solely into childbirth, and control all politics. https://t.co/R1lSCSUVwv — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 14, 2021

This could not be more inflammatory or fallacious.

The pro-life right opposes abortion because it destroys a human life, period. And there is nothing more condescending to pro-life women than suggesting the issue has anything to do with women’s rights.

Every single life is precious, including the millions of unborn baby girls who will be destroyed in the womb in the name of a twisted version of “women’s rights” that is anything but.

