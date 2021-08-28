https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/28/nice-try-rob-reiner-trying-to-thwart-republicans-huge-power-grab-in-california-who-wants-to-tell-him/

The recall election in California is Tuesday, September 14th, and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate will likely come down to a pretty close vote.

Actor/director Rob Reiner is doing his part by trying to make it sound like an illegitimate effort on the part of only Republicans:

When Democrats win elections, it’s “democracy in action.” When Republicans have a chance, it’s a “power grab.”

Perhaps Reiner would like to elaborate on exactly what else is going on. In the meantime, Reiner’s trying to make this legitimate recall effort and subsequent vote sound like it’s some kind of coup (he does like that word though):

Somebody tell Rob that the reason Newsom’s so close to being recalled is because it isn’t only Republicans who want him out. There are also some Democrats on the recall train.

It’s true that it isn’t a Republican-only effort.

