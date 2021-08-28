https://www.ourmidland.com/news/article/Quarter-of-Midland-hospital-COVID-19-patients-are-16416931.php

According to a report on Friday, a quarter of MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland’s COVID-19 patients have already been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Lydia Watson, senior vice president and chief medical officer of MidMichigan Health, clarified that all patients admitted to MidMichigan Health hospitals – even those who undergo procedures not related to COVID-19 – are tested for the virus for the safety of other patients and healthcare workers.

There are 38 in-patients who are specifically being treated for COVID-19 across MidMichigan Health, 20 of which are in Midland. Of those 20, two are on ventilators and neither of one have been vaccinated. Dr. Watson went on to state that of the patients admitted MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland for COVID-related reasons, 25% were fully vaccinated. None of the fully vaccinated patients, however, are on ventilators. From what Dr. Watson has observed, those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 tend to be less sick, are less likely to be admitted into intensive care (ICU), and are less likely to be ventilated.

“The trend is that these patients seem to be vaccinated earlier – like (around) January – and/or have some medical conditions that suppress their immune system,” Dr. Watson said.

While Dr. Watson doesn’t know how if or how many patients who have contracted the virus have sought alternative treatments that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – such as ivermectin – the health system has received request from other patients for the medication.

“We are not recommending that (ivermectin). It hasn’t been recommended by the FDA and we don’t have enough evidence to support it (works),” Dr. Watson stated.





One measure MidMichigan Health is using that is FDA-approved is monoclonal antibody therapy, an outpatient, IV infusion which is given to individuals who are at risk of developing severe conditions as it decreases the chances they are hospitalized. Dr. Watson reported that MidMichigan Health has given out 600 doses since the treatment was recommended in November 2020; of that number, only 8% were admitted to a hospital. She encourages those who have COVID-19 and are interested in receiving monoclonal antibody therapy to talk with their physician to see if they qualify.

“Patients are asking about it and doctors know about it,” Dr. Watson said.

The MidMichigan Health staff, including healthcare workers in Midland, are hard at work said Dr. Watson. The biggest challenge they face are staff shortages, which are caused when employees contract COVID-19 and are required to take a few days off. As a result, other employees have volunteered to come in to work on their days off to cover shifts. Dr. Watson said 1.6% of all MidMichigan Health’s employees who are vaccinated have contracted COVID-19.

“Our staff is so dedicated that it’s nothing short of amazing. They’re working as hard as they can,” Dr. Watson stated. “It’s hard because we don’t know how long it’s going to last.”

From what she’s witnessed of national COVID-19 case trends, Dr. Watson expects the current peak will end by the last part of September. Things could change, however, as cold and flu season begin and no mask mandates are in place, which seemed to help last year, said Dr. Watson. Face masks are required for all patients, visitors and employees of MidMichigan Health.

To help relieve the stress on hospitals, Dr. Watson requests that people wear masks while out in public – which she practices herself – attempt to social distance, practice regular hand washing, get fully vaccinated and get a booster when recommended. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be received at the same time.

For more information about current local case numbers, check out today’s COVID-19 report.