According to a report on Friday, a quarter of MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland’s COVID-19 patients have already been fully vaccinated against the virus.
Dr. Lydia Watson, senior vice president and chief medical officer of MidMichigan Health, clarified that all patients admitted to MidMichigan Health hospitals – even those who undergo procedures not related to COVID-19 – are tested for the virus for the safety of other patients and healthcare workers.