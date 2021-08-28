https://justthenews.com/government/security/pentagon-confirms-us-airstrike-kabul-against-isis-k-vehicle-bomb-threat-near?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the military carried out an airstrike against an ISIS-K suicide bomber driving a vehicle carrying an IED in a Kabul neighborhood northwest of the airport.

There was also reportedly a rocket that struck a neighborhood near the airport which killed a child, according to the Associated Press. The two strikes were first thought to be separate incidents, though details remain hard to come by.

The attack comes as the U.S. is winding down its airlift, with plans to be fully evacuated from Afghanistan by August 31.

